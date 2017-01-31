Health Diary

FEB 3, FRIDAY

MANAGING MIDDLE-AGE WEIGHT GAIN

National University Hospital (NUH) dietitian Eileen Heng Mei Ting shares weight management techniques and gives tips on healthy eating.

Health Education Hub, NUH, Main Building 1, Level 1, 1 pm to 2pm. Free. To register, call 6772-2184.

FEB 4, SATURDAY

PARENTING WORKSHOP

Attend the NUH Women's Emotional Health Service parenting workshops to learn how to use mindfulness to improve your relationship with your child. Enhancing Parenting With Mindful Awareness: Connecting With And Understanding Yourself As A Parent is the first of two such workshops for parents of childen aged one to six.

National University Health System (NUHS) Tower Block, Level 7, seminar room T07-03 & 04, 9.30am to 11.30am. $65 for both workshops or $85 per couple. To register, go to goo.gl/vJCj85. For more info, call 6772-2037 or e-mail wehs@nuhs.edu.sg

