Health Diary

THURSDAY, JAN 19

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HEALTH

Join Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) occupational therapists to learn how to manage your chronic conditions. The theme of this TTSH Occupational Therapists' Day 2017 event is DIY To Better Health.

TTSH Atrium, Level 1, 10am to 3pm. Free.

SATURDAY, JAN 21

PREVENTING FALLS

Find out more about safety measures for the elderly to prevent accidents at home. This talk, A Guide To Fall Prevention, is by SingHealth Polyclinics.

Bukit Merah Polyclinic, Room 44B, 9am to 10am. Free.

To register, call 6377-5225.

