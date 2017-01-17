Health Diary

Published
59 min ago

THURSDAY, JAN 19

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HEALTH

Join Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) occupational therapists to learn how to manage your chronic conditions. The theme of this TTSH Occupational Therapists' Day 2017 event is DIY To Better Health.

TTSH Atrium, Level 1, 10am to 3pm. Free.

SATURDAY, JAN 21

PREVENTING FALLS

Find out more about safety measures for the elderly to prevent accidents at home. This talk, A Guide To Fall Prevention, is by SingHealth Polyclinics.

Bukit Merah Polyclinic, Room 44B, 9am to 10am. Free.

To register, call 6377-5225.

HAVE A HEALTH-RELATED EVENT?

E-mail the information to sthealth@sph.com.sg at least two weeks before the event and specify LISTINGS as the subject. We reserve the right to list events for publication at our discretion.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 17, 2017, with the headline 'Health Diary'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping