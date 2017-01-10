Health Diary

SATURDAY, JAN 14

PREVENTING CHRONIC DISEASES

Learn how you can protect yourself against chronic diseases and get tips on how to prepare healthy meals at this Changi General Hospital (CGH) Lifestyle Public Forum. You can also get a basic health check for blood pressure, body fat percentage, height and weight.

CGH auditorium, 9am to 11am. Free. To register, call 6426-7271 or send an e-mail to public_forum@cgh.com.sg

UNDERSTANDING GRIEF AND LOSS

Attend this palliative care public forum on Grief And The Quest For Meaning by the National University Cancer Institute to learn about end-of-life discussions.

The speaker is Dr Amy Chow, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong's department of social work and social administration.

JEM Office Tower, level 6, auditorium, 9.30am to 11am. Free. To register, go to https://goo.gl/ncHYR4

MEMORY SCREENING

Learn how to protect yourself against dementia at Ageing With A Healthy Brain, a memory screening event and public forum held by the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and SingHealth Duke-NUS. Memory screening: SGH Block 3, Level 1, Specialist Outpatient Clinics, 8am to 4pm.

Public forum (English and Mandarin): SGH Block 6, Level 1, Learning Space Room 4 and 5, 10am to 3pm. Free. To register, call 6601-5034 or send an e-mail to shinwee@duke-nus.edu.sg

SUNDAY, JAN 15

SAVING LIVES

Find out more about sudden death and why people die from cardiac arrest at this National Life Saving Day 2017 public forum organised by the Singapore General Hospital.

The Academia, auditorium, 9am to 11am. Free.

