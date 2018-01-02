Hawker food a hit with nursing home residents

It was a rainy late Friday afternoon, but the mood at All Saints Home (ASH) in Hougang was one of keen anticipation.

Some elderly residents were seated in their wheelchairs, their elbows propped on foldable tables.

Others were gathered around large tables. All were waiting for dinner to be served.

It was "hawker food Friday", when residents of the 155-bed nursing home get to enjoy a local favourite of their choice.

The menu changes, introduced in June last year at all four ASH facilities, are part of a nationwide nutrition quality improvement initiative aimed at providing better meals for people in community care, such as nursing homes.

Spearheaded by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), the nutrition movement began in 2012.

So far, it has seen more than 70 cooks in the community care sector attend culinary training conducted by professional chefs, said the AIC.

More than 100 recipes have been distributed to the community care sector to help widen the variety of food, it added.

Mr Lim Hun Boon, 33, a cook at ASH, has been serving up dishes with a pro's touch after he started attending AIC's courses in 2015.

Steamed fish, for example, looks more appetising when colourful garnishes like julienned carrots, deseeded chilli and capsicum are added, he said.

"Instead of salt and sugar, we season the dish with soya sauce, fried garlic and spring onions," added Mr Lim, who has been working at the voluntary welfare organisation for over three years.

These little touches help to whet the residents' appetite, given that it is a challenge to make food served on a tray appealing, he explained.

The same care is taken in the preparation of hawker-style dishes that are served on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Hougang facility.

Staff members will ask residents to pick one of two food options.

For example, they can choose between hor fun and mee goreng - which were the choices on Nov 10 when The Straits Times visited the home. On another day, it could be nasi lemak and congee.

Mr John Lim, centre manager for the Hougang home, noted that as hawker-style food may not always be healthy, it is served as an occasional "treat" for residents.

"On other days, we have to go back to less flavourful stuff, but we want them to enjoy the food. It's about striking a balance," he said, adding that the AIC's courses have helped to raise the residents' satisfaction levels.

"The improved colours and layout of the meal give them the visual impression that there are a lot of ingredients," he said.

Madam Goh Li Siang, 91, enjoys the hawker-style dishes.

"On Tuesdays and Fridays, there is good food. Usually, it's average," she said in Teochew. She was admitted to the Hougang home in 2010, having suffered a stroke years earlier.

"My favourite is hor fun... though I'll eat whatever they give me," added Madam Goh, who has 11 grandchildren.

CHEFS LEND A HAND

To help nursing homes come up with better menus, chefs from the Singapore Chefs Association were roped in to hold culinary classes.

Some visited nursing homes to try their food and observe how the cooks work. Mr Elvin Chew, executive chef at Bayview International Hotels and Resorts, said two things struck him during his visits in 2013.

First, while the food prepared by the cooks is fine, the same cooking methods or ingredients are used repeatedly, said Mr Chew, 32.

Second, as some of the kitchen equipment was outdated, the cook had to repeat the cooking process for a single dish multiple times.

"As productivity is not maximised, the cook is forced to plan a simple menu due to time constraints," he added.

These issues were addressed in the classes where community care cooks learnt different cooking methods as well as how to use ingredients to enhance texture, taste and flavour, Mr Chew said. "At the training sessions, we also introduced soft-diet recipes for seniors who cannot chew or who have problems swallowing," he added.

The cooks were also taught to use time-saving appliances such as a combination oven, which can perform multiple functions like cook rice and boil soup at the same time.

Another key goal is helping the cooks to come up with creative menus even when the ingredients, some of them donated, are limited.

Commonly donated food items include choy sum, cucumber, canned beans, eggs, pork, chicken and fishballs, said an AIC spokesman.

Mr Chew said in his classes, cooks learnt to use a single main ingredient to come up with different dishes and also find alternatives to out-of-stock items.

He suggested raising public awareness about donations of suitable food items. Agreeing, the AIC said these items include bittergourd, potatoes, onions, sesame oil and fish sauce. "Fresh fruit such as papaya, bananas, watermelon and dragonfruit are also welcome as they can be used to make fruit juice."