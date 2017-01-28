First Rooster babies, Ayvius and Avelyn, arrive right on the dot

SINGAPORE - Two babies ushered in the Year of the Rooster at the stroke of midnight on Saturday(Jan 28).

A boy was born at Parkway East Hospital, while a girl was born at Mount Alvernia.

The birth of Ayvius Seanady Wong was especially meaningful to his parents after their second child was born prematurely at 22 weeks old in 2015, and did not survive.

Mr Sean Wong, 41, and Ms Adelyne Velvet Fung, 33, who own an entertainment business together, said that the baby is "truly a blessing".

"While we hoped to have another child after our loss, we were worried by what happened. We were afraid to try again," Mr Wong said.

Ayvius was born weighing 3.6kg.

The parents received $3,888 in cash, and a gold-plated rooster figurine from gift store Risis and goodies such as chocolates and Milo from the hospital.

Mr Wong, who is also a singer-songwriter who has released two solo albums, said that he plans to release a third one to celebrate the birth of his son. The couple have another son aged four.

Avelyn, weighing 2.9kg, was an early bird. She was born ahead of schedule to first-time parents Lee Chee Keong, 30, a customer service officer and Serene Jo, a 26-year-old property manager. They had been expecting a Valentine's Day baby.

Mr Lee said: "We didn't expect her to be born today, but the most important thing is that she is healthy. We are so happy."

Avelyn is also the first grandchild in the family.