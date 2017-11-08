FAQs on the planned changes to the National Electronic Medical Record system

Here are the answers to some questions you might have about the intended move to get all healthcare providers, including the private sector, to use the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) system.

1. Who will be able to access my health records?

Only doctors who are caring for you will be able to access your records.

2. What kind of health information will be captured in the NEHR?

It will include your diagnosis, medications, allergies, and vaccination records. In addition, the system will capture operating theatre notes and procedures, as well as laboratory and radiology reports. It will not, however, include doctors' personal case notes of each consultation.

3. Can my insurance company or employer look up my records through the company doctors?

If anyone wants to look up your records for purposes other than caring for your health, they will have to get explicit consent from you.

4. What if I don't want anybody to look up my health records?

You can opt out of the NEHR. When you do so, your medical records will still be uploaded into the system, although doctors or other healthcare professionals will not be able to access them. The authorities have said that this will not change for now, although they are open to feedback on the issue.

5. Will all my old health records be uploaded into the NEHR system?

No, there will be no backdating of old health records.

6. What cybersecurity measures will be taken to make sure that all this sensitive information will be protected?

The authorities have said they will take measures similar to what the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore uses to protect its tax database from hackers and other cybersecurity threats.