Fancy a low-GI lamb briyani? Temasek Poly students devise meals for diabetics

SINGAPORE - Students from Temasek Polytechnic have come up with a variety of diabetic-friendly meals, and are working with NTUC to make an impact on the wider world.

To start off, the low-glycemic index (GI) halal meals - ranging from spiced briyani rice with lamb to glass noodles in herbal broth - will be sold at NTUC Foodfare outlets in two locations. These are Mapletree Business City and the National University Health System.

They will also be made available at St Joseph's Home and NTUC Health's nursing home.

Both parties signed an agreement at a ceremony on Thursday morning, at which Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung was present.

Mr Ong spoke on the importance of innovation in every sector, and of industry teaming up with local institutions to do so.

The school has also developed a range of low-GI frozen pizzas in six flavours, which will be sold at FairPrice stores.

Said Dr Lee Chee Wee, who is director of the polytechnic's school of applied science: "We look forward to this collaboration providing greater dietary and nutrition alternatives for Singaporeans to live healthier."