Do-it-yourself treatments to relieve the pain

HAND BATH

Soaking your hands in warm water can help to relieve stiffness and mild, aching pain. You can do this for 10 to 15 minutes each time, up to three times a day.

The heat will relax all the muscles and tissues in your hand.

PARAFFIN WAX TREATMENT

When you soak your hands in melted wax, the wax will harden and warm them.

This heat therapy treatment is also offered at some nail salons for skin-softening purposes.

COLD COMPRESS

If your joints are swollen, it may not be advisable to do heat treatment. If you touch your joints and they are hot and painful, it would be better to use a cold compress.

You can put ice cubes in a plastic bag and ice the area to reduce the swelling. Do this for about 10 to 15 minutes.

CREAMS AND PLASTERS

You can buy over-the-counter topical pain relief products, including heat rubs, and apply them on the affected area.

Medicated plasters can also help provide some relief.

•Sources: Ms Lin Ying Ying, senior occupational therapist at Singapore General Hospital, and Dr Leung Ying Ying, senior consultant at SGH's department of rheumatology and immunology.