Dengue vaccine can be dangerous for those not previously infected, says manufacturer

SINGAPORE - Dengvaxia, a dengue vaccine available here since March, could prove detrimental to people who have never been infected by dengue.

Sanofi, which produces the vaccine, sent out an alert saying: "For those not previously infected by dengue virus, the analysis found that in the longer term, more cases of severe disease could occur following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection."

The French pharmaceutical giant said it will ask the health authorities in countries where it has been approved for use, such as in Singapore, to update their information on the vaccine.

The new finding comes from six years of clinical data, it said in a press statement from Paris.

However, for those who had been previously infected, it "provides persistent benefit against dengue fever".

Dr Ng Su Peing, global medical head of Sanofi Pasteur said: "These findings highlight the complex nature of dengue infection. We are working with the health authorities to ensure that prescribers, vaccinators and patients are fully informed of the new findings."

Dengvaxia is the world's first dengue vaccine. It was approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore for use in patients aged between 12 and 45, and requires three doses to be administered over 12 months by injection.

Sanofi expects the new information to impact its business to the tune of €100 million (S$160 million) after tax.