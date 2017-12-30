Cheaper infant formula at three hospitals

Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital are switching to cheaper infant formula from July - which parents can continue to buy after the hospital stay.

The two brands to be offered by the hospitals are Nestle's Lactogen and Danone's Dulac.

As a result of the bulk procurement, parents would pay between $17.30 and $20.90 per kilogram of formula if they choose to continue with the same brands.

The prices would be maintained until end-June 2019 - which is the time period the hospitals have contracted with the suppliers.

