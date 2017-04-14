Catering to patients in north-east

Slated to open next year, the Sengkang General Hospital building looks close to completion.

The walls of the building in Anchorvale Street have already been painted, and signs have been put up to point future visitors to the main entrance.

When it is ready, the building will have 1,000 beds.

It is next to the 400-bed Sengkang Community Hospital, which will also open next year.

The Sengkang Health team, which is currently managing Alexandra Hospital but will move into the new building, has also been hard at work.

A spokesman told The Straits Times that it has been stepping up recruitment outreach and community engagement efforts in the north-east area. He added: "The team has also begun engaging general practitioners, community-based organisations and other healthcare partners on joint initiatives, to provide better patient care when the hospital opens."

