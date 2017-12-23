Blood donation drive at *Scape in Orchard targets young Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - CHIJ student Hilda Lam, 16, donated blood at *Scape in Orchard on Saturday (Dec 23), as part of a drive to encourage more Singaporeans to do likewise.

Standing behind her are her schoolmates (from left) 16-year-olds Leia Sim, Farjana Begum, Nadra Kamal and Lim Si Yun.

Some 70 CHIJ St Theresa's Convent students organised the event themed "A Drop of Love" in collaboration with the Singapore Red Cross.

Seventy-five units of blood were collected.

But some of the 116 people who registered to take part were not able to donate for various reasons, including for being on medication.

The Health Sciences Authority has said that the number of donors aged 16 to 25 dropped by 13 per cent between 2012 and 2016.

Last year, less than two per cent of the population donated their blood.