Be wary of miracle diet plans

The vast array of diet plans, all of which promise fantastic results, often leave people wondering what is best for their health.

Should they do a juice cleanse or cut out carbohydrates completely?

Neither, say the experts. A balanced diet is necessary for our bodies to function properly.

Protein, for example, is needed to build muscles and tissues, while fat is needed for the absorption of some vitamins, said Republic Polytechnic lecturer Jenny Ng.

"Carbohydrates provide energy for our cells," added Ms Ng, who is from the school of sports, health and leisure. People should avoid "empty calories" such as sugar, which rarely contain other nutrients, she said.

In fact, people should be wary of weight-loss programmes which focus on one type of food, to the exclusion of others.

Dr Osama Hamdy, who is from Harvard Medical School, said: "While many of these plans result in weight loss, they eliminate some macronutrients and micronutrients. This is not healthy."

Diets which restrict a person's caloric intake will help them lose weight, said Ms Bibi Chia, principal dietitian at the Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre.

However, a juice-cleanse diet might work for a few days but it is not sustainable, she added. "The body will require nutrients from other food groups in the long run."

It is the same for diets that are high in fat or saturated fat.

"Without a balance of fruit, vegetables and wholegrains, you are missing out on fibre and antioxidants that are essential for good health, and will help reduce your risk of heart diseases and cancer," Ms Chia said. Instead, people should eat a variety of food that is lower in fat, salt and sugar. They should also take foods that are high in fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Dr Hamdy said his research showed that high-protein, low- carb diets are effective in helping with weight loss.

However, carbohydrates should still make up at least 40 per cent of the calories in the meal. Daily protein intake should be 1.5g per kg of a person's ideal body weight.

Some people may have habits which contribute more to their caloric intake than they realise.

For example, many do not know that fruit juice is a source of extra calories, said Mr Louis Yap, a dietitian from Parkway East Hospital.

"Juicing fruit condenses multiple servings of fruit into one cup and can contribute to excess calorie intake," he said.

The Health Promotion Board recommends two servings of fruit a day, but people can easily take three to five servings in a glass of fruit juice, he added.

Instead, try eating fruit whole, including the peels, so as to get all the fibre and nutrients.

As for alcohol, not many people know that each gram of alcohol contains 7kcal. In comparison, protein and carbohydrates contain only 4kcal per gram.

Mr Yap said: "Partygoers often binge-drink, which leads to an increase in calorie intake."

People also rarely follow the recommended guidelines of two standard drinks a day for men, or one for women, he added.

One standard drink is equivalent to a can of beer, half a glass of wine or a nip of hard liquor.

"The post-hangover may contribute to altered lifestyle and eating habits, which can contribute to weight gain as well," said Mr Yap.