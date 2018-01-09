Ang Mo Kio polyclinic to relocate on Jan 29; existing clinic to close from Jan 26

SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio residents who wish to visit the polyclinic will have to do so at a new location from Jan 29 onwards.

The existing polyclinic at Block 723, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 will be closed from Jan 26 to facilitate the relocation, said the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 9).

Operations will resume at the new site at 21 Ang Mo Kio Central 2, between Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Courts.

During the closure, patients who require outpatient medical or dental care are advised to visit nearby general practitioners and dental clinics instead, the statement added.

Patients with appointments at the polyclinic that are scheduled from Jan 29 will be sent SMS reminders about the new address, said NHGP.

Other patients with chronic and acute conditions are also encouraged to book an appointment before visiting the polyclinic, either via the HealthHub app, NHGP's online appointment system (www.nhgp.com.sg) or call 6355 3000.