Actor loves ballet and unicycling

Q What do you do to keep fit?

A I go for two-hour ballet classes twice a week, do tabata workouts and swim. Tabata training is a high-intensity interval training workout that features four- minute-long exercises.

When I swim, I usually do a few sets, starting with six laps and finishing with a set of 10 laps. Between the sets, I will do 20 push-ups.

My fitness routine is quite irregular due to work. If I can't make it to the pool or ballet class, I will do half an hour of rowing at the gym.

I also do long-distance unicycling. The longest distance I've covered is 42km.

Due to my working hours, I usually exercise at night. I do it to burn excess energy and also because I feel it completes my day.

Bio Box

PIERRE PNG Age: 43 Height: 1.78m Weight: 72kg If you think this actor is into a trendy sports like mixed martial arts or mountain biking, you are in for a surprise. His choice of fitness activity used to be aikido. It is now ballet. He had to learn it for a role where he played a ballet teacher in the Channel 8 series, The Gentlemen, last year. He grew to enjoy ballet so much that he continued going for classes. However, he has had to put the lessons on hold due to work, but he plans to resume them when his schedule permits. He is currently playing a company sergeant-major in Mulan The Musical at Resorts World Theatre. He is the youngest of four children. Both his parents are retired. His father used to sell drinks in a school canteen and his mother was a kindergarten principal. He is married to entrepreneur and former actress Andrea De Cruz, 42.

Q Have you always kept to these fitness activities?

A No, I used to practise aikido four times a week, an hour each time.

I have since switched to ballet, though I still attend aikido seminars once in a while.

I picked up unicycling about five years ago. Since then, I have tried playing unicycle hockey and done long-distance unicycling. I have also taken the unicycle off-road.

You could say I enjoy doing stuff that makes people say: "Are you sure or not?"

Q What other sports did you use to do?

A I used to practise taekwondo, play soccer and take part in running events in school. I also played rugby for the fun of it. In fact, anything that tickled my fancy.

Q What type of workouts do you like?

A I keep them short and simple. I focus on activities that give a good cardiovascular workout. Maybe that's why I like aikido and ballet.

Q What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A Being grateful for all that I have, making sure to stay happy and healthy, and oh, being blessed with good genes.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A Many times, especially when I was sick or down with an injury. But I'm an active guy who can't sit still for too long. I'll always get off my butt and exercise. My weight has been a constant 70kg to 72kg.

Q What is your diet like?

A My wife Andrea has magically changed my diet to an organic one. I go for healthier carbohydrates so I eat mainly brown rice.

Q What are your indulgences?

A I quite enjoy xiao long bao (steamed pork dumplings). In order not to overdose on carbs, I ate a lot of them while rehearsing for Mulan The Musical in Taiwan. That way, I still got my protein.

Q What are the three most important things in your life?

A My family, reaching goals and to always be challenged.

Q What's your favourite part of your body?

A My butt.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A Very important. I keep it up even when I am overseas for work. I always make sure there is a gym at the hotel.

Keeping fit helps me feel ener- gised and not lethargic. If the hotel gym does not have adequate facilities, I will stick to tabata training.

Q What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A I have tried taking protein shakes to build more muscles but I couldn't even finish a jar.

Q How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A My male friends feel inspired simply because I haven't got a beer belly (yet) and I advise them on what exercises to do.

Andrea has her own workout routine. We do, sometimes, go for a jog or do a tabata session together.

Q How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

A I have a few unicycles. I used to have my own diving gear and I have too many hakamas (traditional Japanese pleated pants) for aikido.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery ?

A I've never thought about it but I am not against it, especially if it is done for reasons that have caused one grief, rather than for vanity's sake.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A Andrea thinks so.