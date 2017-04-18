A chance to learn about haemophilia control

Adyan Ul-Haque, 10, using a red dye to test for acids and bases while on a tour of biotechnology firm Shire's manufacturing plant in Woodlands to mark World Haemophilia Day yesterday. He and his mother were among 11 visitors picked by the Haemophilia Society of Singapore for a chance to explore the plant that makes clotting factors. Adyan and others with the condition rely on clotting factor injections to help stop their bleeding when injured. The disorder, which also causes internal bleeding and joint damage, is thought to affect about 400,000 around the globe.