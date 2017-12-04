He lands job after learning the ropes about horses

MR RUEBAN SWAMINATHAN, 25, Stable hand with Equestrian Federation of Singapore

Mr Rueban tried various job attachments while studying at the ASPN Delta Senior School (DSS) - cleaning, laundry services, petrol kiosk minimart stacker - but none of them led to full-time employment as he did not enjoy the work.

Then he underwent equine-assisted vocational training as part of a collaboration between DSS and the Equestrian Federation Singapore (EFS) and took to the specialised training.

The school works with potential employers such as EFS to provide job attachments and training to students to help them build skills for employment after graduation.

DSS offers other programmes that include a mini Uniqlo "store" at the school to help students learn retail skills.

DSS is a post-secondary school that offers vocational training to students aged 17 to 21 with mild intellectual disability.

Its programmes focus on four areas of vocational specialisation - food services, hotel and accommodation services, horticulture and retail operations.

Mr Rueban, who has mild intellectual disability and graduated from the school in 2012, joined EFS in December 2013.

He works as a stable hand, ensuring that the area around a horse's stable is kept clean and tidy.

An animal lover, he takes care of about 10 horses. His favourite is a mare named Mirabelle.

"I'm not scared of the horses because I don't go behind them. As long as you follow the rules and regulations, you won't get kicked," says Mr Rueban.

His family has a pet shih tzu dog named Angel, which they have had for almost a decade.