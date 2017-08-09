He helps safeguard Singapore's airspace

Major-General Mervyn Tan Wei Ming
Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force
The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military)

As Chief of Air Force, Major-General Mervyn Tan has led the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) in maintaining a high state of readiness to safeguard Singapore's airspace, and also overseen the successful conduct of operations by the RSAF both locally and overseas.

MG Tan, 44, assumed his appointment in March last year.

On his award, he said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this award. This award is given in recognition of the hard work by our RSAF servicemen and women, including our national servicemen, who shoulder the responsibility of keeping Singapore's skies safe.

"Together, we will continue to work hard to bring the RSAF to greater heights, and, above all, ensure the security of our nation."

Lim Min Zhang

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'He helps safeguard Singapore's airspace'. Print Edition | Subscribe
