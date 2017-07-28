HDB resale transactions for second quarter at four-year high, crossing 6,000 mark

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board resale market saw a spike in transaction volume from the last quarter and hit a four-year high, the latest official data showed.

On Friday (July 28), HDB released statistics showing that the number of resale transactions increased by 32.5 per cent from 4,530 in the first quarter of this year to 6,001 in the second quarter.

For the past 18 quarters, since the fourth quarter of 2012, the transaction volume has been between 3,781 and 5,838.

The third quarter of 2012, with 6,560 resale applications registered, was the last time transactions for a quarter crossed the 6,000 mark.

The latest statistics also showed that the resale price index fell by 0.1per cent from the first quarter of this year to the second.

In August, HDB will offer about 3,850 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bukit Batok and Sengkang and also offer 1,394 unsold balance flats in its first Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise.

These flats are leftover from the November 2016 Sale of Balance Flats exercise.