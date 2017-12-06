Hawker offers free char kway teow to cabbies after being criticised for shaming taxi driver

SINGAPORE - A hawker who posted a video of himself telling a taxi driver not to drive if he did not know the way has offered 100 free plates of char kway teow to cabbies as an apology.

This was after he was slammed by netizens for shaming the cabby.

Mr Dominic Neo, who owns the well-known Liang Ji char kway teow stall at Block 58, New Upper Changi Road, uploaded a video of his cab ride over the weekend. In the video, he is shown asking the taxi driver why he does not know the route to take.

"You may as well not drive a taxi," he says. The taxi driver retorts: "If I don't drive a taxi, what would I do?"

"How can someone who doesn't know the route get a licence," Mr Neo rambles on. "If you're not familiar with the road, don't drive a cab."

He was reportedly given a free ride.

The video, which was posted via Facebook Live, has since been taken down from his page, but has been reproduced by other sites.

Mr Neo, 43, apologised profusely in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 4).

Addressing all taxi drivers, he wrote that he regretted scolding the cabby.

"A friend scolded me very fiercely and I realised it is my fault and I am very remorseful about it," he wrote.

He apologised to the cabby and to the public and shared that he had drunk "a few beers before boarding the taxi that night".

He said he looked forward to meeting the taxi driver personally to return the cab fare and ask for his forgiveness.

"As a token to show my remorse and repentance, I hereby offer the first 100 taxi drivers who come to my stall for a meal a free (plate of) char kway teow," he wrote.

He added that the cabby whom he offended is entitled to a lifetime's supply of free char kway teow.

In April this year, a chicken rice stall owner who was caught on camera mocking a taxi driver pledged to give away 200 packets of chicken rice to cabbies.