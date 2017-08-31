Hastings Road closed for nearly 7 weeks for Deepavali Festival Village 2017

SINGAPORE - A road in Little India will be closed for nearly seven weeks for the Deepavali Festival Village 2017, the annual bazaar held in conjunction with the Hindu festival.

Hastings Road will be closed from 10am on Sept 4 to 5pm on Oct 21, the police said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 31).

During this period, the road can be accessed only by police and emergency vehicles.

Auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed along the road to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, the police said, and vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be towed.

The bazaar will run from Sept 11 to the eve of Deepavali on Oct 17, from 11am to 10pm daily.

A mix of stalls will sell ethnic clothes, costume jewellery and traditional sweet treats. Henna art will be available as well.