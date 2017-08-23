Hari Raya Haji to be celebrated on Sept 1 in S'pore

Hari Raya Haji will be celebrated here on Sept 1, the Mufti of Singapore Mohamed Fatris Bakaram announced yesterday.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah - the 12th month of the Muslim calendar.

The festival marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Some two million people are expected to make the pilgrimage this year.

According to astrological calculations, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Zulhijjah appeared yesterday evening after sunset for 33 minutes, said Dr Mohamed Fatris.

The festival is marked worldwide with prayers and the sacrificial slaughter of livestock known as the korban.

In Singapore, some 3,700 sheep from Australia will be available for this year's korban ritual, which will be held at 25 mosques.

The Mufti wished all Muslims here "a blessed Zulhijjah and a meaningful Hari Raya Haji celebration".