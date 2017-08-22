Hari Raya Haji to be celebrated on Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Hari Raya Haji will be celebrated here on Sept 1, the Mufti of Singapore Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, announced on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eiduladha, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah - the 12th month of the Muslim calendar - marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Some two million people are expected to make the pilgrimage this year.

According to astrological calculations, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Zulhijjah appeared on Tuesday evening (Aug 22) after sunset for about 33 minutes, said Dr Mohamed Fatris.

The festival is marked worldwide with prayers as well as the slaughter of livestock, such as sheep and lambs, known as the korban.

In Singapore, some 3,700 Australian sheep will be available for this year's korban ritual, to be held at 25 mosques here.

The Mufti also wished all Muslims here "a blessed Zulhijjah and a meaningful Hari Raya Haji celebration".

He said: "May God bestow upon us the fortitude to perform good deeds with humility and strengthen our faith."