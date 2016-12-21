Hard fight ahead defeating ISIS ideology

Military operations currently under way to drive the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) out of territories crucial to its self- declared caliphate may soon ring a death knell for the group in its current incarnation.

But with ISIS in retreat in the Middle East, it is likely to rely more heavily on insurgency tactics, with serious consequences for the rest of the world.

Since a major operation to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul began in October, about one-third of the 6,000 militants in the city have either been killed or wounded.

American Defence Secretary Ashton Carter has also expressed optimism that coalition forces will retake ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq even before United States President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

This month, the US ramped up the number of troops deployed in Syria to 500. They are supporting Arab and Kurdish fighters' attempt to isolate and retake ISIS' other crown jewel: Its de facto capital Raqqa.

TERROR WILL COME HOME TO ROOST Paradoxically, the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria will likely worsen the threat in South-east Asia. SINGAPORE DEFENCE MINISTER NG ENG HEN

The military offensives have largely been successful in eroding ISIS' hold on territory.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen noted that since the global coalition began operations in 2014, ISIS has lost over half its territory in Iraq and a quarter in Syria.

But even if ISIS loses the "state" part of its name, its ideology - the one feature that sets it apart from and has helped energise other extremist groups - is proving harder to eradicate. Faced with defeat in the Middle East, many of the 30,000 foreign fighters ISIS has attracted to date, and who are steeped in its violent ideas, are heading home to Europe, North Africa and this region.

"Paradoxically, the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria will likely worsen the threat in South-east Asia," Dr Ng said earlier this month.

The loss of land, foreign fighters and money has also prompted the terror group to ramp up attacks in the Middle East, while amplifying its call to supporters to conduct war on a global scale.

"They are trying to encourage people who believe the organisation is declining to continue to fight," said Dr Seth Jones of the International Security and Defence Policy Centre, a US think-tank.

"They want to show that they still exist, and they are still targeting 'the infidel'."

As a movement and an ideology, ISIS has also in the past two years sunk roots in countries as varied as Algeria, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

This is why even as joint efforts will neutralise ISIS militarily, the battle needs to be fought on an ideological level, with Muslim countries taking the lead, said Dr Ng.

"The battle against extremist terrorism is, at heart, an ideological one: We need to counter ISIS' spread of falsehoods and half- truths that lead astray many susceptible victims, many youngsters from around the world," he said.

