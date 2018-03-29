Hangout with ST: Let's talk about the Grab-Uber deal, parking fees in schools and fake news

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a new live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It will air at 4.30pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week, Hangout with ST will look at Uber's acquisition by Grab, highlights of the eight-day Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods hearing, as well as the introduction of parking fees in schools and military camps and bases.

The hosts will also discuss ST entertainment correspondent Yip Wai Yee's food quiz with actors Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.