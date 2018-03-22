Hangout with ST: Let's talk about that viral STB ad, shared services being abused and abortion laws

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a new live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It will air at 4.30pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week, Hangout with ST has a rare and exclusive peek at an awake brain surgery, discuss citizens' views of Singapore's abortion laws and a marketing campaign from the Singapore Tourism Board that has gone viral. The hosts also shake things up in the last segment of the show - watch to find out how.