Hangout with ST: Let's talk about that viral STB ad, shared services being abused and abortion laws

Hang out with Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about awake brain surgery, Singapore’s abortion laws, the abuse of shared bicycle services and a recent viral video by STB.
SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a new live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It will air at 4.30pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week, Hangout with ST has a rare and exclusive peek at an awake brain surgery, discuss citizens' views of Singapore's abortion laws and a marketing campaign from the Singapore Tourism Board that has gone viral. The hosts also shake things up in the last segment of the show - watch to find out how.

