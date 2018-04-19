Hangout with ST: Let's talk about SMRT's new CEO, the furore over a $10 fuel top-up and a Google Assistant with a local flavour

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a new live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It will air at 4.30pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week, Hangout with ST will look at what is in store for SMRT's new chief executive officer and an outrage over a $10 fuel top-up before hearing the Google Assistant tell some Singaporean jokes.