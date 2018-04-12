Hangout with ST: Let's talk about Facebook, Sundram and ocean pollution

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a new live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It will air at 4.30pm every Thursday on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This week, Hangout with ST will look at the controversy surrounding Facebook and V. Sundram Moorthy stepping down as national football team coach, before ending the episode with a discussion about ocean pollution.