Hand-stitched with love: Tote bags to raise funds for ChildAid

Armed with scissors, sewing thread and a needle, eight-year-old Wielky Almatis (centre) and his schoolmates work on special tote bags.

But this is no typical arts and crafts class at Yu Neng Primary School.

It is part of an effort by ChildAid, an annual charity concert jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

Proceeds from the sale of these tote bags will go to ChildAid's beneficiaries - ST's School Pocket Money Fund and BT's Budding Artists Fund. Wielky, a Primary 2 pupil, said that although he found the process slightly challenging, he "was not scared of the needle at all".

He was one of the 1,324 pupils, parent volunteers and teachers who rallied together yesterday morning to sew buttons on eco tote bags with owl motifs.

The bags will be put up for sale at urban food hall Timbre+ and at the year-end ChildAid charity concert, held at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 24 and 25.

The tote-sewing initiative at the school is part of its Pay-it-Forward programme.

Currently in its third edition, it is a collaborative effort between Yu Neng Primary School, its parent support group and non-profit arts and culture organisation The Rice Company Limited.