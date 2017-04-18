Gun carriage carrying casket draped with state flag will pass heartland areas

A state-assisted funeral will be held for the late Mr Othman Wok today, with a gun carriage carrying the casket draped with the state flag through heartland areas.

Members of the public can pay their respects at his home at 46, Kew Avenue from 6.30am to 11am.

At 12.15pm, a private hearse will bear Mr Othman's casket from his home to the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road for the funeral prayer. Kandahar Street, Muscat Street and a stretch of Sultan Gate will be closed from 7am to 3pm because of the prayer session.

After the prayer, the state flag will be draped over the casket in the presence of Mr Othman's family.

The draping of the state flag is the highest state honour that can be accorded to a deceased.

His casket will then be placed on a gun carriage, which will leave at 2pm for Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

The carriage will travel along North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, before entering the Pan-Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.

The authorities said traffic is expected to be heavy along these roads from 2pm to 3pm.

At the burial site, a coffin bearer party made up of nine officers from the army, navy, air force and police force will receive the casket.

A memorial service for Mr Othman, organised by OnePeople.sg for invited guests, will be held at the Victoria Concert Hall tomorrow at 6.30pm.