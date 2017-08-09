Question 1:

Who can flip, fly and float in the air, and has won multiple championships by beating others more senior than herself?

Question 2:

Where do dinosaurs stand guard over a nest of eggs even as children play and slide down the back of a stegosaurus?

Question 3:

Who cooked for those on death row, and now runs a well-known chain of eateries and hires fellow former offenders?

Question 4:

Who won Singapore's first Olympic medal in 1960, where he lifted a total of 380kg in the lightweight category to clinch a silver?

Question 5:

Who was "born" in one of Nanyang Technological University's laboratories, and will be hosting this year's National Day Parade?

Question 6:

What is the name of this striking pink cuddly icon which is fondly remembered for encouraging students to donate to charity? It reappeared again in 2015, and continues to spread the message of caring and sharing to schoolchildren.

ANSWERS

Question 1: Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh

Question 2: T-rex playground at Block 57, Kim Keat Avenue

Question 3: Mr Jabez Tan, founder of Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh

Question 4: Weightlifter Tan Howe Liang

Question 5: Edgar the robot

Question 6: Sharity elephant