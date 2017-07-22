GSS Roving event back again; GoSpree users stand to win vouchers up to $100

SINGAPORE - As part of the Great Singapore Sale, rovers from the GoSpree app reached out to shoppers at various places, such as Bugis Junction, Orchard Road, Arab Street and Marina Bay.

The roving event, which was back for the second time this year, was held from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday (July 22).

Those rovers wore T-shirts with QR codes, and shoppers with the app downloaded on their phones scanned the code to receive shopping coupons.

They were accompanied by UFM 100.3 radio deejay Christie, also known as "Xiaozhu", who was there to launch the roving eventaimed at promoting the GoSpree mobile app.

The app is an initiative by the Singapore Retailers Association, which gives shoppers exclusive offers from more than 100 retailers.

Besides scanning QR codes, shoppers also answered questions about the app, where they stood a chance to win shopping and cosmetic vouchers with a total worth of $130.

GoSpree members who update their profiles on the app before Aug 31 may stand a chance to win vouchers up to $100.