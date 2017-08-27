Great Eastern plants trees for its 109th anniversary

Insurer Great Eastern marked its 109th birthday by having 109 staff, distribution representatives and executives plant 50 endangered native trees at East Coast Park yesterday. They include Mr Colin Chan (with hoe), group marketing managing director;
PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN
Published
1 hour ago

Insurer Great Eastern marked its 109th birthday by having 109 staff, distribution representatives and executives plant 50 endangered native trees at East Coast Park yesterday. They include Mr Colin Chan (with hoe), group marketing managing director; Mr Ben Tan (with watering can), managing director of regional agency and financial advisers; and Mr Raymond Ong (arms akimbo), group chief risk officer. Said Mr Chan: "We are taking the opportunity of our 109th birthday to give back to the environment, our customers and the community.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 27, 2017, with the headline 'Great Eastern plants trees for its 109th anniversary'. Print Edition | Subscribe
