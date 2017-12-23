Grassroots events to usher in new year

From countdown events to a carnival, Singaporeans can look forward to a range of year-end community events organised by People's Association Grassroots Organisations.

Some 77,000 residents are expected to take part in more than 40 such community celebrations held islandwide.

For instance, at the Boon Lay Countdown 2018, some 30,000 residents can look forward to roving performers wearing LEDs, and activities such as neon face painting. Grassroots volunteers and students from River Valley High School will accompany wheelchair-bound residents to the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Into a New World: Countdown 2018 at Our Tampines Hub will feature a concert, fireworks, old-school carnival games, as well as virtual reality games, flight simulators and drones.

Mr Alvin Yeo, the countdown committee chairman for Tampines GRC, said yesterday that the upcoming celebration would be like a "mini Disneyland". "We hope it will lift residents' spirits."

For the first time, about 2,000 residents from four condominiums will gather at the Canberra Drive Road Opening Party to commemorate the opening of the new road and usher in the New Year.

Some smaller-scale, more "intimate" celebrations will also be taking place. At the Ulu Pandan Community Club Senior Citizens' Executive Committee Countdown Party 2018, seniors can enjoy a sit-down dinner and karaoke session with their family members.

The Zhenghua Community Club Women's Executive Committee Countdown Party 2018 will feature a song, dinner and dance event to honour the contributions of committee members.

