Grandma takes to waters, thanks to Silver WaVe

She might be a landlubber but this senior citizen is looking forward to exercising on Singapore waters.

Housewife Rokiah Bee Kasi Mohamed, 69, who has never taken part in water sports, is now ready to give it a go, thanks to Silver WaVe.

The new initiative by the People's Association (PA) was launched yesterday to encourage active living among senior citizens.

The proud grandmother of seven said: "I don't know how to swim, that is why I've always been afraid to participate in water sports.

"But Silver WaVe offers lessons which teach senior citizens like me how to use a pedal boat. I'm confident I'll be able to use one soon."

Silver WaVe is designed to create more opportunities for residents 55 years old and above to experience water sports with their family members and friends.

It aims to engage 1,000 senior citizens annually as part of a larger national drive to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to reporters at its launch at the PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay water sports hub in Rhu Cross near Gardens by the Bay East, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said the elderly are a valuable resource and they need to find ways to remain active.

Dr Yaacob added: "The elderly of tomorrow will be highly educated, well-trained, well-educated and therefore they can contribute not just in terms of activities but also to the economy.

"I think we can continue to tap into this very important resource pool for our country so that we can continue to move forward."

Silver WaVe offers the first pedal boat orientation programme for senior citizens.

PA said these boats were chosen for the initiative as they are very safe and do not need a lot of physical energy to handle.

A two-hour orientation on weekends costs $5 for each Silver WaVe participant. Between three and eight seniors will make up each class and participants can register online via onePA.

Silver WaVe participants can rent a two-seater pedal boat for $2 an hour and a four-seater one for $10 an hour. The boats are available at PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay between Wednesdays and Sundays.

Water-Venture Committee (Marina Bay) chairman Celine Koh said: "As our population continues to age, we see an increasing call for our community to continue engaging our seniors.

"With the Silver WaVe programme, we aim to offer an array of viable lifestyle pursuits that would keep our silver generation active through the ages."