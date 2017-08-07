GrabHitch driver suspended for using his phone while driving

SINGAPORE - A GrabHitch driver has been suspended after he was filmed using his phone while ferrying a passenger.

The passenger, Facebook user Ira QeesyaBazil, uploaded a post on Sunday (Aug 6) containing a video and photos of the driver sending text messages on his phone.

She alleged that he was "texting the whole time from Bukit Batok to Tanjong Katong Complex", and that it was raining at the time of the incident.

The post has since been taken down, although the video was re-uploaded on other Facebook pages such as Beh Chia Lor and All Singapore Stuff.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Monday, a Grab spokesman said it has suspended the driver as texting while driving is a "clear violation of road traffic law as well as our Grab drive code of conduct".

"The safety of our passengers and other road users is our absolute priority, and we do not accept irresponsible driving on our platform," the spokesman added.

"This is an isolated incident and is no way a reflection of the wider carpooling community."

GrabHitch is a social carpooling option offered by Grab which allows car owners to give fellow commuters a lift.

Passengers pay a basic fare that covers the driver's petrol costs.