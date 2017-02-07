Grab launches GrabCoach for group travellers

SINGAPORE- Ride-hailing platform Grab launched a new service, GrabCoach, on Tuesday targeted at group travellers and corporate customers.

Comprising a fleet of more than 200 13-seater, 23-seater and 40-seater vehicles, fares are fixed and priced at $65, $95 and $150 for a one-way trip respectively, said Grab in its statement on Tuesday.

Mr Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore said that introducing GrabCoach after GrabShare came as a "natural choice"as the company saw an opportunity to digitise the traditional coach-chartering business for a better customer experience.

GrabShare is a ride-pooling service that pairs passengers with similar routes within a single trip .

"Now for the first time, those who need to travel in groups can conveniently schedule a GrabCoach within minutes via the Grab app without having to spend hours coordinating with coach companies," said Mr Lim.

Passengers can book a GrabCoach on-demand or up to seven days in advance.

Once a booking is confirmed, they can use the Grab app to access their driver's profile, track their vehicle's location in real-time, and be notified when their ride is arriving.

Concierge teams at hotels, shopping malls and hospitals for example, may also book GrabCoach for guests via GrabVenue Terminals, which allow for multiple ride bookings.

Other ride-hailing service Uber has UberXL which are vehicles which can accommodate up to six riders.