Grab driver suspended after taxi driver accuses him of driving into schoolboy at Novena MRT station

SINGAPORE - Grab is investigating an incident where a Grab driver was accused by a taxi driver of accidentally driving into a schoolboy and not stopping to help.

An SMRT taxi driver, identified as Mr Wee Chin Aik from Facebook page Singapore Taxi Driver, said he saw a private-hire car hit a schoolboy at Novena MRT station's taxi stand on Thursday (July 20).

He claimed the boy went to the driver's side and "stood there for a while", before three taxi drivers who were waiting in the taxi queue went to help him.

"The (private-hire) car driver didn't respond and slowly moved (his) vehicle along even though those uncles signalled for him to disembark," alleged Mr Wee.

He said the taxi drivers also spoke to the boy, who "was shocked by the accident", and claimed the driver later picked up a passenger at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, The Straits Times understands that the Grab driver gave a different account of what happened.

The driver said he had slowed down and was going into the taxi stand area when the boy ran out.

According to his account, he managed to brake in time but lightly hit the boy with his vehicle.

He also claimed he did get out of the car to pass the boy his namecard and check that he was fine.

A spokesman for Grab confirmed with The Straits Times on Friday that the driver was on its platform, and that he has been suspended while investigations are ongoing as per its policy.

The spokesman said Grab's drivers are required to report all accidents to Grab and the relevant authorities.

"We are providing assistance to the driver as well as trying to reach out to the boy and his family to attend to his needs and ensure his health and well-being," she added.

When contacted by The Straits Times, both police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they did not respond to the incident on that day.

However, ST understands that the Grab driver later filed a police report.