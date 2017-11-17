Governor plugs for Tokyo as financial hub

A vision for sustainability and establishing Tokyo as an international financial hub took centre stage in Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike's three-day visit to Singapore, which ends today.

Speaking at a public lecture in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy yesterday, she said she intends to make the city "more appealing to international businesses", echoing plans she unveiled a year ago to re-crown Tokyo as Asia's financial hub.

Ms Koike is here as the 60th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, under a programme that invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits.

Yesterday, she called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, and was gifted an old cellphone as a contribution to the Tokyo 2020 medal project. This initiative recycles gold, silver and bronze from old phones to produce medals for athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games.

During their meeting, Ms Koike and PM Lee exchanged views on attracting financial companies, and making Tokyo a global financial hub, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Ms Koike yesterday also spoke at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, where she touched on fostering a more conducive environment for foreign financial companies to enter Tokyo.

She said that economic development must be sustainable as well.

She said Singapore and Tokyo face similar issues such as a declining birthrate and an ageing population, but added the two sides "can take the lead in resolving the problems Asia faces" by combining their knowledge and experience.