Government seeks public feedback on proposed changes to Co-operative Societies Act

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has proposed a series of changes to the laws on co-operatives, and is seeking public feedback on the amendments from Thursday (April 28) to May 26.

These proposed changes are aimed at raising the governance standards of credit co-ops; better protecting members' deposits, facilitating co-ops' operations and increasing regulatory powers to protect members' interests. Credit co-ops collect deposits and give loans to members at affordable interest rates.

The move follows a cheating case in one of Singapore's oldest credit co-ops, the Singapore Statutory Boards Employees' Cooperative Thrift and Loan Society, in 2014.

A sum of $5.1 million went missing from the co-op and two employees were later charged with cheating.

Following that, MCCY launched a public consultation on the revision to the laws governing co-ops in the same year.

Under the proposed changes, rules may be introduced for the appointment of key officers who will also have to meet qualification and training requirements.

Existing barriers to membership eligibility may also be removed, and the Registry may also have powers to change or add conditions to the registration of a co-op "where necessary", and to de-register a co-op if it fails to meet the conditions.

MCCY had said in 2014 that the target is to implement the changes by next year (2018). The Co-operative Societies Act was last changed in 2008.

The proposed changes to the Co-operative Societies Act may be viewed at www.mccy.gov.sg/csaa. The public may also submit feedback via e-mail to MCCY_Regcoop@mccy.gov.sg , or write in to the Registry of Co-operative Societies at the following address:

Registry of Co-operative Societies

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

140 Hill Street, #02-00

Old Hill Street Police Station

Singapore 179369