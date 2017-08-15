Got ideas for old National Stadium seats? Send to URA

Two other designs from the 2012 Bench competition are Dream (above) and Lumber (left). The 93 benches in 30 designs are situated in 23 public spaces. This year's Re:Bench competition for the remaining seating planks from the old National Stadium clos
This design, called Kallang Wave, is one of the 30 from the 2012 competition that were selected and commissioned. The benches were made from seating planks salvaged from the former National Stadium.PHOTOS: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Two other designs from the 2012 Bench competition are Dream (above) and Lumber (left). The 93 benches in 30 designs are situated in 23 public spaces. This year's Re:Bench competition for the remaining seating planks from the old National Stadium clos
Two other designs from the 2012 Bench competition are Dream (above) and Lumber (left). The 93 benches in 30 designs are situated in 23 public spaces. This year's Re:Bench competition for the remaining seating planks from the old National Stadium closes on Nov 30. PHOTOS: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Two other designs from the 2012 Bench competition are Dream (above) and Lumber (left). The 93 benches in 30 designs are situated in 23 public spaces. This year's Re:Bench competition for the remaining seating planks from the old National Stadium clos
Two other designs from the 2012 Bench competition are Dream (above) and Lumber (left). The 93 benches in 30 designs are situated in 23 public spaces. This year's Re:Bench competition for the remaining seating planks from the old National Stadium closes on Nov 30. PHOTOS: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Published
46 min ago
kxinghui@sph.com.sg

The remaining wooden seating planks salvaged from the former National Stadium will be turned into benches and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is seeking design ideas for them from the public.

The URA yesterday launched a public competition called Re:Bench for designers aged 35 and under to send in ideas for the benches that will be featured in public spaces around Singapore.

Some 2,000 seating planks from the former National Stadium are left. It is estimated that 40 more benches can be produced from these planks.

The competition is the second edition of a 2012 one called Bench, in which 30 designs were selected and commissioned. Those designs have been transformed into 93 benches situated in 23 public spaces.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

They include one called Kallang Wave because of its undulating curves, which can be found at Punggol Promenade and in the Istana. Another spells out "dream" in block letters, and sits at a pedestrian mall in Jurong called J Link.

Mr Lim Eng Hwee, URA's chief planner, said: "Through the bench project, we see good design tangibly expressed in beautiful and useful ways.

"The benches not only commemorate the former National Stadium, but have also injected vibrancy to the public spaces they are in."

Mr Lim, who will become the authority's chief executive next month, said he wanted to bring this buzz to other areas using the remaining planks.

Designs for Re:Bench must be submitted by Nov 30. Winning designs will each be awarded a $1,000 cash prize. The designs will then be fabricated and placed in various public spaces. More details on the competition can be found at www.ourfaveplace.sg/ReBench

Kok Xing Hui

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2017, with the headline 'Got ideas for old National Stadium seats? Send to URA'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice