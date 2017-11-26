Good Shepherd Loft nursing home improving care, licence renewed to August 2018: Health Ministry

SINGAPORE - A nursing home which faced the threat of closure a year ago has continually improved, and recently had its licence renewed to next August, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Last November, it was reported that nursing aides at Good Shepherd Loft were found to be giving insulin injections and medicine intravenously to some residents during inspections at the beginning of the year.

Injections may be given only by a nurse registered with the Singapore Nursing Board, and nursing aides are not qualified nurses under the Nurses and Midwives Act.

The ministry said then that the home's licence would be shortened to Nov 28 last year.

However, that same month, after an appeal, MOH extended the home's licence by three months, and then in February this year, by another six months.

In September, MOH renewed Good Shepherd Loft's licence for another year, "as its last inspection prior to renewal showed that Good Shepherd Loft has begun to demonstrate sustained efforts to comply with the nursing home licensing requirements over the past year to improve its care to its residents", said a ministry spokesman recently.

She added that Good Shepherd Loft has reviewed its standard operating procedures and improved staff training to ensure that its staff are familiar with their tasks and able to carry them out appropriately.

The spokesman continued: "Independent auditors from other nursing homes, who conducted peer audits on Good Shepherd Loft, also affirmed an improvement in its standards of care to provide safe care for the residents."

Co-founder of the nursing home, Dr Belinda Wee, said she is happy with the ministry's decision.