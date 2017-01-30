Good samaritans aid elderly man who suffered bad fall on road during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - An elderly man who tripped and fell on the road at Lorong Ong Lye on Sunday (Jan 29) afternoon was fortunate to meet several good samaritans who came to his aid.

Music teacher Jeremy See, who first shared the heartwarming story with citizen journalism website Stomp, was on his way to visit relatives on the second day of the Chinese New Year when he spotted the man walking along the pavement at around 4.45pm.

"There was some construction going on and a part of the pavement was cordoned off; I think he tripped and fell as he was trying to avoid some of the cones," Mr See, 41, told The Straits Times.

A Caucasian man in his late 40s who was pushing a stroller also saw what happened and immediately crossed the road to render assistance.

Mr See also stopped his car to help the man - whom he estimated to be in his late 70s - as he had hurt his head and was bleeding from his mouth.

"He refused an ambulance so we decided to clean him up as best we could with tissues before hailing a passing taxi to send him home, as he said he lived nearby," Mr See said.

Hearteningly, the gracious driver refused to accept any money from Mr See for the fare.

"It was just great to see everyone come together and help a fellow human being in need, especially during Chinese New Year," Mr See added.