Good Friday at Cathedral of the Good Shepherd

Catholic Archbishop William Goh (pictured) leading the congregation in the Veneration of the Cross during a Good Friday service at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd yesterday. It was the first Good Friday service commemorated by the church in Queen Street since the three-year restoration works were completed last November. A member of the congregation kissing the feet of Jesus on the cross (pictured). Churches across the island marked Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. On Easter Sunday tomorrow, Christians mark his resurrection.