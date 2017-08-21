Good cheer all round for 23,000 at Beerfest

Some of the tastiest and most creative beer brought cheer to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as more than 23,000 beer enthusiasts nursed, sipped or chugged brands from all around the world over the last four days.

Yesterday marked the last day of Beerfest Asia, Asia's largest beer festival, which featured more than 500 varieties of beer and cider.

There were over 100 new labels this year, including the Czech Republic's Krusovice Imperial and Germany's Erdinger Sommerweisse.

While the recent wet weather may have been a dampener, festival director Ian Lim was satisfied with the turnout, saying this year's venue allowed interesting new ideas to be incorporated into the festival layout and programming.

"The segregated indoor and al fresco set-up allowed us to put in a more intense music schedule and raise the entertainment factor for the festival," he said.

There were some operational "kinks", such as long queues for the toilet and inadequate directional signage, he said. These will need to be ironed out and improved upon for future editions of Beerfest Asia.

Yesterday was the only day children were allowed through the doors, and the festival turned out to be a family day for many.

Financial consultant Ching Ying Kwan, 35, went to Beerfest with his wife Tiffany Lim, 34, and their three children aged between one and three.

Mr Ching, a fan of German beers, said the festival gave him an opportunity to try beers from other countries, including Spanish beer Estrella Galicia.

"I like that this year's venue is air-conditioned as it's more comfortable for the kids," said Mr Ching, who has been to three other Beerfests. "The beer selection also did not disappoint."

Housewife Daphne Chua, 46, who was at her first Beerfest, said it was a good introduction to different beers. "I was expecting the major brands, like Tiger, but it was nice seeing even beers from Indonesia."