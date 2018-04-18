Go for a rainforest night walk at Zoo from July

The Singapore Zoo will be unveiling an "immersive" rainforest night walk in July as part of its 45th anniversary celebrations this year.

Rainforest Lumina, announced at yesterday's tourism industry conference by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will be a "multisensory" seasonal event.

STB deputy chief executive Melissa Ow said the new offering is part of efforts by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which runs the Singapore Zoo, to offer a differentiated experience.

"The Night Safari is so immensely popular and at times oversubscribed, so when you have a complementary night experience product, that works very well, especially for repeat visitors," said Ms Ow.

WRS said the walk will be set up with "careful consideration to minimise disturbance to the park's living collection and native wildlife".

Visitors will get to explore a 1km stretch of the tropical rainforest that will integrate sights and sounds, it said, adding that more details will be announced soon.

"Through this new experience, we hope to reach out to new segments and inspire them to appreciate wildlife and conserve biodiversity," said WRS.