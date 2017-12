MAY 23: Third Warrant Officer Sim Chee Jin landing on his side after being entangled in midair in the parachute of a Red Lion teammate. 3WO Sim did not get up and was taken away on a stretcher for treatment. The Singapore Army said he had “some minor scrapes” from the mishap during a rehearsal jump for the Army Open House at the F1 pit.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR