Geylang death: Third Bangladeshi charged

SINGAPORE - A third Bangladeshi, 29, was charged in court on Saturday (July15) in connection with the fatal assault of a 42-year-old man in Geylang.

Reza Md Hasan allegedly committed murder by causing the death of Mr Lim Leong Tat at a pavement in Geylang Road near Lorong 24A on July 9.

He allegedly committed the capital offence with Rana Sohel, 34, Hossen Md Sanowar, 30, and Mollah Hassan, 31. Mollah has also been charged with murder while Rana has been charged with causing grievous hurt. The four men were arrested separately after the incident.

In the July 9 incident, Mr Lim was found in a back alley with injuries to his head and upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8am. Court documents said he was punched in the face and his head was slammed on the pavement.

Earlier reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Mr Lim was trying to mediate a dispute between two groups of men at a 24-hour coffee shop in Geylang that day.