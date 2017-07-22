Getting into spirit of racial harmony

These pupils of Guangyang Primary were riding high yesterday as the school celebrated another memorable Racial Harmony Day.

Staff and pupils turned up in various ethnic costumes in celebration of Singapore's diversity.

From the Chinese cheongsam to the baju Melayu, a traditional outfit donned by Malay men, and Indian kurtas, the clothes provided a wonderful opportunity for the children to better appreciate the richness of the various cultures here.

As part of the celebrations, pupils also recited the Declaration on Religious Harmony, a pledge to honour Singapore's religious harmony.

Racial Harmony Day is celebrated on July 21 every year to remember the communal riots of 1964 and to teach students the importance of keeping peace in Singapore's multicutural society. Apart from schools, grassroots organisations also commemorate this day.

