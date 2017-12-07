Get ST news on WhatsApp and Telegram

SINGAPORE - Want to receive news alerts on the go? Keep up with daily happenings in Singapore and breaking news from around the world with The Straits Times' WhatsApp and Telegram chats.

To join our Telegram chat, install the free app and head to https://t.me/TheStraitsTimes to join our channel, where you will get curated commentaries and features.

If WhatsApp is the channel you prefer, take the following steps: First save 8500-6868 in your phone contact list as "ST News".

Then, send an SMS to ST News with your full name, number and the word "subscribe". You will receive key headlines of the day and breaking news.

Please give us some time to process your request.

ST will not share your details without your permission. Please refer to our Terms and Conditions and Data Protection Policy.

You may also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up for our e-mail newsletters here.